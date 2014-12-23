Foreign investors buy bulk of Cyprus's December retail bond issue

NICOSIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bid for more than three times the amount of retail bonds offered by Cyprus in December and bought the vast majority of six-year issue, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Cyprus accepted bids for bonds worth 36.65 million euros ($44.83 million) from 49 investors after an initial offer of 10 million euros worth of bonds, financial authorities said.

Bailed out by international lenders in 2013, Cyprus launched a retail bond programme in May 2014. The coupon on the bonds fluctuates between 2.75 and 5.75 percent, depending on how quickly they are redeemed.

Some 93 percent of the December bids were submitted by foreign investors, Cyprus’s finance ministry said in a statement.

The issue date is Jan. 2, 2015. Registration for a second bond issue to retail investors worth up to 10 million euros would be valid from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20, 2015, with a Feb. 2 issue date, the finance ministry said. ($1 = 0.8175 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Louise Ireland)