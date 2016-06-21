Cyprus planning new 750 mln - 1 bln euro bond and buyback

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Cyprus hopes to sell a new bond worth as much 1 billion euros and orchestrate a buy back of some of its older bonds this year, Phaedon Kalozois, head of Cyprus' debt office, said on Tuesday.

"We plan to access the market this year with a new benchmark-sized (bond)... A benchmark size for Cyprus is about 750 million to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion)," Kalozois said at a Euromoney conference.

"It will probably be of a seven-year maturity...the option for a liability management buy back transaction is also under consideration."

He added Cyprus was also looking to set up a primary dealer network this year and was already in discussions with banks. ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Marc Jones and John Geddie)