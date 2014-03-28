FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus abolishes maximum daily cash withdrawal limits
March 28, 2014

Cyprus abolishes maximum daily cash withdrawal limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus abolished on Friday maximum daily cash withdrawal limits from bank accounts, a year after it imposed capital controls to prevent economic meltdown and capital flight under the terms of a painful international bailout.

In a decree issued by the finance ministry, the 300 euro limit per person per day was scrapped, along with restrictions on breaking fixed-interest time deposits prior to maturity.

The decree also allowed, under conditions, individuals to open bank accounts in other credit institutions. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by John Stonestreet)

