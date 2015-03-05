FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus C.Bank sees capital controls scrapped before end of Q1
March 5, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Cyprus C.Bank sees capital controls scrapped before end of Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, March 5 (Reuters) - Cyprus expects to fully lift capital controls imposed two years ago before the end of the first quarter of this year, Central Bank Governor Chrystalla Georghadji said on Thursday.

“I can assure you it is view of the finance minister and government, and governor, that these capital controls will be very soon lifted, before the end of the first quarter,” Georghadji told a news conference in Nicosia in the presence of ECB President Mario Draghi.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by John O'Donnell

