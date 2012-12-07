FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus C.Bank lowers output fcast for 2012, 2013
December 7, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus C.Bank lowers output fcast for 2012, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank on Friday said it had revised lower its economic output estimates, forecasting a 3.5 percent contraction for the island in 2013, and a 2.4 percent contraction this year.

In its semi-annual forecast made last June, the Central Bank had estimated a 1.1 percent contraction for the island’s economy this year, and growth of 0.4 percent in 2013.

Both revised figures matched forecasts given by Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly to parliament during a budget speech on Thursday. (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

