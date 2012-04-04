Cyprus govt hits at cbank over Greek debt exposure

NICOSIA, April 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s government on Wednesday said the island’s central bank had a share of blame for the island’s banks’ exposure to Greece, a factor which has pushed it to junk status among ratings agencies.

The comments by government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou appeared to reaffirm widespread speculation authorities have no intention of renewing the term of central bank governor Athanasios Orphanides, who represents Cyprus on the Governing Council of the ECB.

Orphanides’s five-year term expires on April 30.

“Obviously commercial banks have a responsibility with the decisions they took, but this responsibility also lies with the regulatory authority,” Stefanou told reporters.

“Action hadn’t been taken in the direction of averting exposure,” he said, in his first unequivocal comment on the issue in months.

Cypriot commercial banks held sizeable amounts of Greek sovereign debt which have been subjected to a writedown, and they are now trying to raise regulatory capital before a mid-year deadline.

If they do not they will need to be propped up by the government, whose own financial woes forced it to raise a 2.5 billion euro bilateral loan from Russia when it was shut out of international debt markets.

Two banks, Bank of Cyprus and Popular posted record 2011 losses. On Monday Popular apologised to irate shareholders for saddling the bank with 3 billion euros in Greek debt.

Banking sources say the central bank had cautioned commercial banks in 2010 over holdings of high-yielding debt. There are conflicting reports of how far the warning went, and it is also unclear what a regulator could do to prevent bond buying in the single currency area.

Strict Cypriot banking secrecy laws have made this impossible to verify one way or another.

“The basic problem the Cypriot economy faces is its exposure to the Greek economy. It is not us that say it, read the Moody’s report,” Stefanou said.

Moody’s downgraded Cyprus to non-investment grade Ba1 on March 13.

Orphanides’s relations with Cyprus’s communist government are cool. There had been disagreements on economic management and on regulatory issues, and on his executive powers on the board of the Central Bank.

At the ECB, Orphanides had advocated ultra-low interest rates to fight the euro zone recession in 2009, and was an architect of the bond-buying programme.

The person widely rumoured to succeed him is academic Panicos Demetriades, a financial economics professor at the University of Leicester in the UK.

Demetriades, who is presently on a private visit to Cyprus, has declined any comment on the reports. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)