Academic appointed to head Cyprus C.Bank
April 28, 2012 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

Academic appointed to head Cyprus C.Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Saturday appointed academic Panicos Demetriades as its central bank governor and European Central Bank Governing Council member, succeeding Athanasios Orphanides.

Demetriades, a professor of financial economics at the University of Leicester in Britain, will oversee the recapitalisation efforts of Cyprus’s two largest banks, which were heavily exposed to debt-crippled Greece.

His five year term starts on May 3. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans)

