Cyprus C.Bank says hopes for Troika deal by end-Sept
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Cyprus C.Bank says hopes for Troika deal by end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s central bank governor said on Thursday he hoped a financial bailout accord could be brokered with international lenders by the end of September for aid to help a banking system battered by its exposure to Greece.

“We hope that an accord can be signed (with the Troika) by the end of September, because we want this uncertainty which is hovering at the moment to disappear, for this issue to close,” Panicos Demetriades, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, told the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation in a televised interview.

