Cyprus central bank says capital issuance by banks a smart move

NICOSIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank governor said on Wednesday attempts by commercial banks to raise capital were a wise move that would bolster them for euro zone-wide stress tests later this year.

Chrystalla Georghadji told journalists she would urge banks to undergo stress tests “absolutely prepared” and with adequate capital buffers.

Bank of Cyprus, a lender which recapitalised last year by turning a percentage of deposits into equity, is to discuss capital issues and funding at a board meeting on June 26, it said on Tuesday.