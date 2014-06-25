FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus central bank says capital issuance by banks a smart move
#Financials
June 25, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Cyprus central bank says capital issuance by banks a smart move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank governor said on Wednesday attempts by commercial banks to raise capital were a wise move that would bolster them for euro zone-wide stress tests later this year.

Chrystalla Georghadji told journalists she would urge banks to undergo stress tests “absolutely prepared” and with adequate capital buffers.

Bank of Cyprus, a lender which recapitalised last year by turning a percentage of deposits into equity, is to discuss capital issues and funding at a board meeting on June 26, it said on Tuesday.

Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
