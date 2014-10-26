Cyprus says tests could help dismantle capital controls

NICOSIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Central Bank said on Sunday its banking sector was well on its way to recovery after European stress tests showed only one of its lenders needed recapitalising.

Governor Chrystalla Georghadjhi said the results would also be a boon to Cyprus’s efforts to dismantle capital controls after a bailout last year.

“These results are very positive, showing that all efforts and measures to strengthen the economy were beyond satisfactory,” Georghadjhi told journalists.

“It is also expected that increased confidence will create the right conditions for lifting remaining restrictive measures on capital,” said Georhadji, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Cyprus introduced capital controls to stem a cash flight in March 2013 in the midst of a near-meltdown over terms of a 10 billion euro bailout from the EU and the IMF. Domestic controls have been dismantled, but cash transactions overseas are still closely vetted.

Based on the most up-to-date financial data, Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank required a cash injection of 105 million euros.

The bank said it has already expedited plans for a fresh rights issue, and sources at Hellenic told Reuters it expected to raise more than 200 million euros by December.

Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, and now the state-controlled Co-Op Bank passed the grade based on capital raised this year; Bank of Cyprus raised 1 billion euros in July while the Co-Op received a 1.5 billion euro cash injection from bailout funds given to Cyprus.

As a result of the stress tests, an additional 1 billion euros earmarked for future support of the Co-Op under Cyprus’s bailout programme will not be required, and will remain as a buffer, Georghadji said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Stamp)