NICOSIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s central bank governor said on Thursday a preliminary agreement with international lenders was the “best which could be achieved” under present circumstances.

“It is my conviction that faithful implementation of this agreement is a strong basis for gradually overturning negative developments occurring in the Cypriot economy in recent years as the result of the debt crisis in the euro zone,” Governor Panicos Demetriades said in a statement to parliament.