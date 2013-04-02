FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus to partially ease controls on financial transactions- cbank source
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus to partially ease controls on financial transactions- cbank source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 2 (Reuters) - Cyprus is expected to announce a partial relaxation of currency controls on Tuesday, raising the ceiling for financial transactions that do not require central bank approval to 25,000 euros from 5,000, a central bank source said.

Cypriot authorities have also decided, in consultation with international lenders, to unblock 10 percent of a 40 percent effective freeze on large deposits in Bank of Cyprus under a bail-in arrangement.

The bail-in sees another 37.5 percent of deposits exceeding 100,000 euros converted to equity in the bank and an additional 22.5 percent used as a buffer which could, if circumstances warrant it, also be converted to equity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.