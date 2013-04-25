Cyprus partly eases capital controls with new decree

NICOSIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus has partly eased capital controls on transactions imposed to prevent a run on deposits, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Cyprus imposed the controls on March 28, fearing a run on banks after it agreed a 10 billion euro ($13 billion)international bailout that forced major depositors at its two biggest lenders to pay part of the cost of the rescue.

With the latest decree, Cyprus raised the amount individuals can transfer domestically to 10,000 euros a month from 3,000 euros and to 5,000 euros from 2,000 euros abroad.

It has also raised the amount travellers can take abroad to 3,000 euros from 2,000 euros. Other restrictions, such a 300 euros cash withdrawal limit, remained in place. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ron Askew)