FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus partly eases capital controls with new decree
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2013 / 5:41 PM / in 4 years

Cyprus partly eases capital controls with new decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus has partly eased capital controls on transactions imposed to prevent a run on deposits, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Cyprus imposed the controls on March 28, fearing a run on banks after it agreed a 10 billion euro ($13 billion)international bailout that forced major depositors at its two biggest lenders to pay part of the cost of the rescue.

With the latest decree, Cyprus raised the amount individuals can transfer domestically to 10,000 euros a month from 3,000 euros and to 5,000 euros from 2,000 euros abroad.

It has also raised the amount travellers can take abroad to 3,000 euros from 2,000 euros. Other restrictions, such a 300 euros cash withdrawal limit, remained in place. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.