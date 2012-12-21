FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
On Cyprus haircut, Germany says all options must be examined
December 21, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

On Cyprus haircut, Germany says all options must be examined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European finance ministers will examine all options for returning the debt of Cyprus to sustainable levels, a German government spokesman said on Friday when asked about the possibility of forced losses for private bond holders.

“The financing situation will be looked at in January. And all options will need to be examined,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

“It is clear that the debt sustainability of a country that is receiving help is a decisive factor. And we need to talk about how to reach a sustainable debt level. There are several possibilities.”

