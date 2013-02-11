FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus won't accept losses for bank depositors-minister
February 11, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Cyprus won't accept losses for bank depositors-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cyprus will not accept imposing losses on depositors of its banks as part of a programme to make the Mediterranean island’s debt sustainable, Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told reporters on Monday.

“I would say that the bail-in of depositors is a grossly exaggerated possibility, unlikely to happen, we will not accept it under any circumstances and I don’t think it creates any way forward,” Shiarly said.

The minister, speaking on his way into a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that will discuss an emergency lending programme for Cyprus, responded to a newspaper story, which listed losses on Cypriot bank depositors as one of the options under consideration in setting up a bailout for Cyprus. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)

