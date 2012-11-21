FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Cyprus credit rating two notches to BB-minus
November 21, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch cuts Cyprus credit rating two notches to BB-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded Cyprus by two notches and pushed it further into junk territory, assigning a BB-minus credit rating as it cited a materially weaker macroeconomic outlook for Cyprus.

The credit outlook remains negative, Fitch said in its statement.

Cyprus is currently trying to negotiate with foreign lenders on a bailout package, with sticking points over how much is needed to recapitalize Cypriot banks as well as on privatizations and pension cuts.

