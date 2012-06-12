Cyprus says no decision taken on bailout

NICOSIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Tuesday it had not taken any decision to apply for a European Union bailout but said it remained one of its options ahead of the recapitalisation of its second-largest bank this month.

“I want to be clear concerning various reports which suggest the Republic has decided to go to the (EU) mechanism, or that there have been contacts to this effect; I have to say there is no such decision or any investigation of intent concerning admission to the mechanism,” government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said.