Cyprus central bank says capital controls could be lifted by year-end

LIMASSOL, Cyprus Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cyprus could lift all capital controls by the end of this year if it makes sufficient progress adopting an international bailout programme and confidence is fully restored to the economy, its central bank governor said on Friday.

Panicos Demetriades said the full easing of capital controls would require “substantive progress” in implementation of its economic adjustment programme.

“That is expected to happen, if all goes well, by the end of the year,” he told journalists.