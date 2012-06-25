FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus president, leaders to meet on economy on Tuesday
June 25, 2012

Cyprus president, leaders to meet on economy on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s president convened a gathering of political leaders later on Tuesday to discuss economic issues, amid speculation the country is poised to seek a bailout and after Fitch cut its sovereign debt to non-investment grade.

The meeting would be held on Tuesday afternoon, a press release from the presidency said.

Heavily exposed to the crisis in Greece, cash-starved Cyprus needs to recapitalize its second-largest bank by Friday and is trying to juggle its options between a bailout from the EU’s rescue fund or a bilateral loan from either Russia or China.

