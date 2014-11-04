UPDATE 2-Cyprus hopes to re-establish aid after foreclosures hiccup

* Cyprus hopes for EU-IMF aid to flow again

* Aid tranche held up over disputed foreclosures bill

* Island sees its recession receding (Adds quotes, background on repossession issue)

By Michele Kambas

NICOSIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Tuesday it hopes to reestablish a flow of aid from international lenders after some issues were resolved in a disputed foreclosures bill that lenders demanded for funds to be released.

The European Union and International Monetary Fund withheld about 435 million euros in a new tranche of aid amid legal challenges to the bill allowing mortgage lenders to quickly repossess properties in default.

Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said he would explain the resolution of the case to lenders at a Eurogroup meeting this week.

“I will explain that we have done everything and the program is on track and consequently that the financing has to be re-established,” he told journalists at a conference in Nicosia.

Georgiades also told the conference that the island’s recession appeared to have bottomed out after the economy showed an improvement over the past four quarters.

The foreclosures law, which allowed compulsory repossessions on defaulted loans after a short period rather than the usual 10 to 15 years, was originally watered down by lawmakers whose amendments essentially rendered it ineffective.

Cyprus’s Supreme Court ruled last week that the clauses attaching additional conditions on foreclosures were illegal.

International lenders wanted Cyprus to pass an effective law to help restructured banks deal with one of the highest non-performing loan (NPL )ratios in Europe.

“At more than half of the total loan portfolio, non-performing loans (NPLs) are the highest in the euro area, and among the highest following any recent banking crisis,” ECB executive committee member Benoit Coeure told delegates at a conference. “Addressing the high level of NPLs is critical,”

EU-IMF LIFELINE

Cyprus was pulled from the brink of bankruptcy with a 10 billion euro lifeline from the EU and the IMF in March 2013, in a tumultuous bailout which almost decimated the island’s financial sector.

Quarterly data for the past four quarters showed the depth of recession was losing steam, Georgiades said. “There has been stronger than expected resilience of main productive sectors of the economy and confidence has been re-established,” he said.

Georgiades said the bailed-out island expected to achieve a marginal primary fiscal surplus and would exit an excessive deficit procedure two years earlier than scheduled.

Cyprus has previously said it expects a recession this year to be narrower than 3 percent, revised substantially downwards from a contraction close to 4 earlier in the year. The island and its international lenders expect it to return to modest growth of 0.5 percent in 2015.

Unlike other bailout nations, aid to Cyprus was contingent on the island shutting down a major loss-making bank and forcing depositors in another bank to shoulder the cost of recapitalising the lender by seizing deposits.

Georgiades said that while budgetary planning was on track, with revenue outstripping expenditure, the island had to consider maturing debt.

“It is not an issue of money running out more imminently but an issue of re-establishment of a program that will be important to our effort to establish confidence and be able to finance our needs eventually from the markets,” he said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by Tom Heneghan)