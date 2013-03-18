Cyprus bailout set to thwart EFSF funding

* EFSF guarantor exit would prevent increases to existing bonds

* New bond issues present risky option in volatile markets

* ESM expected to be rushed into markets to meet bailout contribution

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - It may be just a small island in the Mediterranean ocean, but Cyprus’ financial difficulties will have major ramifications for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by limiting the flexibility it has to finance eurozone rescue efforts.

As the final bailout terms for Cyprus are ironed out over the coming days, it seems likely that the country will no longer be able to guarantee its portion of debt obligations, amounting to EUR1.5bn, issued by the EFSF.

In doing so, it will not only lump that burden onto other member states at a time when the EFSF funding programme has been ramped up aggressively, but will also prevent the EFSF from increasing the size of its existing bonds.

A spokesperson for the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the permanent successor to the EFSF, confirmed on Monday that if Cyprus steps out as a guarantor for future EFSF bonds, the fund will no longer be able to tap its outstanding bonds because the guarantor contributions would have changed.

“This is more than just an inconvenience,” said one bank syndicate official in London.

“It will mark a fundamental change in the EFSF’s issuance strategy.”

Greece, Ireland and Portugal opted to step down from their obligations in the past, but this had a minimal impact on the EFSF because it was at the very early stages of its funding programme.

It removes an important tool to access the market for smaller amounts in a more opportunistic fashion, and something that the EFSF has increasingly relied upon.

Since it first started issuing debt in 2011, the EFSF has built an extensive bond curve across a range of maturities. In order to maximise the efficiency of its funding programme - which has risen from EUR16bn in 2011 to EUR58bn this year - it started to increase the size of those bonds via syndications and auctions from April last year.

HAMSTRUNG

The euro rescue fund - which tapped EUR2bn of outstanding bonds last month - was scheduled to tap another deal this week in order to make up the residual EUR500m of its EUR16.5bn funding plans for the first quarter.

Although this is technically possible, given the final bailout terms for Cyprus are not yet approved, the uncertainty in financial markets at present, and the execution risk that entails, make this an unlikely option, bankers said.

While the EFSF has enjoyed a purple patch in capital markets over the last few months, it still has to raise a further EUR42bn this year.

Just being limited to issuing new benchmark bonds, which by definition are larger in size and more vulnerable to volatile market conditions, presents a far riskier funding strategy.

ESM ACCELERATION

This is particularly troublesome in the context of the proposed haircut on depositors in Cyprus - a condition of the bailout - which has already triggered a sell-off in other peripheral countries, and threatens to result in a more longstanding risk-off mood across European markets.

Already seemingly overstretched in its funding plans, one positive for the EFSF is that Cyprus’ slated EUR10bn bailout will be part-funded by its successor, the ESM.

However, bankers say, this will be another headache for European officials who will have to initiate the ESM debt-raising programme ahead of schedule.

“The ESM will fund the programme for Cyprus, which will initiate the ESM’s bond issuance scheme. The first bond now looks set to be issued already in Q2,” said Commerzbank in a research note.

The ESM previously announced its first bond issue was not likely to come until the second half of 2013, with a EUR9bn programme expected for this year, rising to EUR18.5bn in 2014. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Natalie Harrison, Julian Baker)