FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Energy wants Britain's BG in Cypriot offshore field
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Noble Energy wants Britain's BG in Cypriot offshore field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Noble Energy has sought approval from the Cypriot government to include Britain’s BG Group in a consortium holding rights over a natural gas field in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus’s energy minister said on Monday.

Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Noble would remain administrator over the offshore field, known as “Block 12”, with it and BG Group holding 35 percent each and Israel’s Delek Group holding 30 percent.

The island’s cabinet was expected to review the request in early December. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.