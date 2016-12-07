FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Cyprus to try again to sell stake in telecoms firm Cyta
December 7, 2016

Cyprus to try again to sell stake in telecoms firm Cyta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus will try again "soon" to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Wednesday.

"We shall have another go, having failed to convince our parliament with a proposal for an outright privatisation. We shall have another go soon proposing a minority stake to be offered to an investor," Georgiades said at an Economist event.

Cyprus attempted to sell a stake in Cyta last year as part of a sweeping privatisation programme that was part of an EU/IMF bailout in 2013. (Reporting by Peter Hobson and Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
