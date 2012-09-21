FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Cyprus ruling party head floats euro exit if bailout unbearable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cyprus may have to consider an exit from the euro zone if international lenders impose excessively painful austerity measures as a condition for a bailout, the head of its ruling party said on Friday.

Andros Kyprianou, whose AKEL party is the primary backer of the left-wing government led by President Demetris Christofias, told Cypriot online news site 24h.com.cy such a strategy could be considered if austerity becomes unbearable.

“If the troika insists on very painful measures to remain in the euro zone, should we dig our heels in and say we won’t leave the euro zone because this is important, and (that) we will remain, however painful the measures may be?” Kyprianou said in a video interview posted on the website.

