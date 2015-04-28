FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus sets yield on seven-year euro benchmark bond at 4%
April 28, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Cyprus sets yield on seven-year euro benchmark bond at 4%

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has set a final yield of 4% on a seven-year euro benchmark bond, according to a lead.

The order book on the May 2022 Reg S trade is in excess of 1.7bn, the lead said.

The final yield compares to Monday’s IPTs of very low 4% yield area and Tuesday morning’s guidance of 4.125% area.

Order books will close at 12.00BST for investors outside the United States and US books will close thereafter with short notice.

The deal is expected to be Tuesday’s business via Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB. Cyprus is rated B3/B+/B-/BL. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
