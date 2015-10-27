Cyprus opens books on 10-year euro benchmark bond

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has opened books on a 10-year euro benchmark bond at a yield in the 4.375% area, according to a lead.

The B3/BB-/B+ rated sovereign has attracted indications of interest of 1.8bn for the bond, including new orders and take up on a switch and tender offer for some of its outstanding bonds.

Guidance compares to Monday’s initial price thoughts of 4.50% area.

Pricing is expected on Tuesday via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)