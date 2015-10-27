FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus opens books on 10-year euro benchmark bond
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Cyprus opens books on 10-year euro benchmark bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has opened books on a 10-year euro benchmark bond at a yield in the 4.375% area, according to a lead.

The B3/BB-/B+ rated sovereign has attracted indications of interest of 1.8bn for the bond, including new orders and take up on a switch and tender offer for some of its outstanding bonds.

Guidance compares to Monday’s initial price thoughts of 4.50% area.

Pricing is expected on Tuesday via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.