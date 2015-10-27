FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus launches new 1bn 10-year bond at yield of 4.25%
October 27, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Cyprus launches new 1bn 10-year bond at yield of 4.25%

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has launched a new 1bn 10-year bond at a yield of 4.25% with orders for the new deal and tender/switch topping 2.25bn, according to a lead.

The final yield is at the tight end of revised guidance of 4.25%-4.3%. Earlier today, the issuer set guidance of 4.375% area, compared to Monday’s initial price thoughts of 4.5% area.

Pricing is expected later today via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Nomura. Cyprus is rated B3/BB-/B+. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)

