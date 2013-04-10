FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro ministers may tweak Cyprus plan -Finland FinMin
April 10, 2013

Euro ministers may tweak Cyprus plan -Finland FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 10 (Reuters) - Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said euro zone finance ministers may make some changes to Cyprus’ bailout programme when they meet in Dublin later this week.

“I think the final outcome is good and sustainable, and I think it is good to go forward with this but it is good to note that some details might still be changed on Friday,” Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday, without specifying further.

Cyprus struck a deal with international lenders to receive a 10 billion euro loan, in return for slashing its dominant banking sector and hitting large depositors with heavy losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
