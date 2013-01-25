FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts Cyprus sovereign rating to B citing banking sector
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

Fitch cuts Cyprus sovereign rating to B citing banking sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday cut euro zone member Cyprus’s sovereign credit rating to B from BB-minus citing the likelihood the government is going to have to put more financial support behind the country’s ailing banking sector.

“Uncertainty regarding the capital needs of the cooperative banks remains. Including the latter, the total recapitalization costs of the banking sector could be up to 10 billion euros, although Fitch anticipates that this figure may include a degree of headroom,” Fitch said in a statement.

The credit outlook on the government remains negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.