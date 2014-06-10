Cyprus appoints banks for investor briefings in Europe

NICOSIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed six international banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors in Europe, which may herald an earlier return to markets than envisaged under its bailout programme.

The island’s finance ministry said it had mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, UBS Investment Bank and VTB Capital to arrange investor briefings. A euro-denominated transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, the finance ministry said.