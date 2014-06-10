FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus appoints banks for investor briefings in Europe
June 10, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Cyprus appoints banks for investor briefings in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed six international banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors in Europe, which may herald an earlier return to markets than envisaged under its bailout programme.

The island’s finance ministry said it had mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, UBS Investment Bank and VTB Capital to arrange investor briefings. A euro-denominated transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, the finance ministry said.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans

