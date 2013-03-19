FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No reason to doubt euro zone because of Cyprus case - France
March 19, 2013

No reason to doubt euro zone because of Cyprus case - France

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister played down on Tuesday any broader threat to the euro from Cyprus’s dilemma over how to tax bank deposits and seal an international bailout.

“There’s no reason to have doubts about the euro zone based on the Cyprus case,” Pierre Moscovici told a news conference when asked if the crisis in Cyprus had reignated concerns over the bloc’s single currency.

“It’s up to the Cypriot government to take the right decisions. I think they will and I know they will,” he replied when asked how deposits in Cypriot banks would be taxed as part of the euro zone’s bailout deal for the island. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas; editing by Patrick Graham)

