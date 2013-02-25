France, Germany urge Cyprus bailout deal by end-march

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Talks must begin soon on an international bailout for Cyprus so an agreement can be reached by the end of March, the French and German finance ministers said in a joint statement on Monday.

Pierre Moscovici and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble welcomed the results of Sunday’s presidential runoff, which brought conservative Nicos Anastasiades to power.

“Discussions must begin soon to meet the objective of reaching an agreement before the end of March,” the statement said. “We urge the troika and Cypriot authorities to make progress on finalizing the ‘memorandum of understanding’.”