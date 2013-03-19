FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone cannot lend more than agreed to Cyprus -French finmin
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone cannot lend more than agreed to Cyprus -French finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone cannot lend more to Cyprus than the 10 billion euro bailout it agreed at the weekend, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

“Above 10 billion euros we are entering into a size of debt that is not sustainable,” Moscovici told reporters ahead of a vote by Cyprus’ parliament on a controversial bank deposit tax that is part of the aid package.

Moscovici said France was in favour of a proposal to only tax Cyprus bank deposits of over 100,000 euros, but that it was up to Cyprus to decide where to draw the line on such taxes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.