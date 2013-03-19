FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shipping tycoon Fredriksen has little exposure to Cyprus - paper
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

Shipping tycoon Fredriksen has little exposure to Cyprus - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Companies owned by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, now a Cypriot national, have little exposure to the Cyprus bank levy, his top aide Tor Olav Troeim was reported as saying in Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

Fredriksen, one of the world’s richest men, was born in Norway but has adopted Cypriot nationality. Some of his companies have offices in Limassol.

The newspaper said that the companies would lose less than a million dollars, without citing sources.

It said that Bank of Cyprus used to be one of the main banks used by Fredriksen to deposit money, but more recently it had been used only for routine transactions.

Fredriksen controls one of the world’s largest rig companies, Seadrill, as well as shipping businesses Frontline, Frontline 2012 and Golden Ocean . (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.