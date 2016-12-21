LONDON Dec 21 Cyprus said on Wednesday it had
picked Eni, Total and ExxonMobil for
three oil and gas exploration licences in the Mediterranean
close to where Eni made the biggest gas find in the past decade.
The Cypriot government awarded Eni and Total a joint
exploration block, while Eni also won another on its own and a
third went to ExxonMobil in partnership with Qatar Petroleum,
the energy ministry said.
Statoil and Cairn together with Avner and
Delek had also applied for licences but missed out.
Exploration opportunities in the Mediterranean's Levant
basin have become more interesting following Eni's discovery of
the giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt last year that is
estimated to contain a bumper 850 billion cubic metres of gas.
Eni has raised more than $2 billion in recent weeks with
stake sales in the concession containing Zohr to Rosneft
and BP.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)