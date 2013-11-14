FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cyprus Q3 GDP falls 0.8 pct as tourism gives seasonal lift
November 14, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cyprus Q3 GDP falls 0.8 pct as tourism gives seasonal lift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates throughout, adds chart)
    NICOSIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The decline in Cyprus's economy
slowed in the third quarter of the year as tourism gave the
bailed-out island a brief respite and seasonal lift.
    Preliminary data showed it contracted 0.8 percent for the
July to September period from 1.8 percent in the second quarter
- 5.7 percent on a yearly basis, compared to 5.8 percent.
    International lenders expect Cyprus to experience a deep
recession this year and next as an austerity programme takes
hold and unemployment scales to record highs, stunting demand.
 
    Negative growth rates were recorded in construction and
manufacturing as well as banking, trade, and transport, the
statistics department said.
    The third quarter coincides with the busiest time of year
for tourism. On a yearly basis, arrivals were mildly down in
July and August and up in September.
    Cyprus entered an agreement with the International Monetary
Fund, the EU and the ECB for 10 billion euros in bailout aid in
March, conditional on the closure of a major bank and the
seizure of large savings to recapitalise a second lender. 
    Capital controls have been in place ever since to prevent a
run on deposits. Authorities expect most of the controls to be
eased by early next year.
    Lenders expect Cyprus's 17 billion euro economy to contract
7.7 percent this year, and 4.8 percent in 2014.
    --------------------------------------------------------
KEY FIGURES (pct)  Q3   Q2   Q1 (2013)  Q4   Q3    Q2  Q1 (2012)
                -0.8 -1.8  -1.7      -1.6  -0.8 -0.9 -0.3 (q/q*)
                -5.7 -5.8  -4.9      -3.5  -2.1 -2.5 -1.6 (y/y*)
 
                -5.5 -5.9  -5.1      -3.6  -1.8 -2.6 -1.7 (y/y)
    *Seasonally adjusted
    

 (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
