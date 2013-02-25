FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German finmin will not be pushed on Cyprus deal - spokesman
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

German finmin will not be pushed on Cyprus deal - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A joint statement by the finance ministers of France and Germany urging a bailout deal for Cyprus by end-March marks no change in the stance of Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble that the tiny island state may not be systemically relevant for the euro zone.

“There is no change of mind. The minister will not be pushed ... but one can strive for it (a deal) to go as quickly as possible,” Finance Minister Schaeuble’s spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference on Monday.

“The minister and his French colleague wanted to express hope with their statement that you will get real momentum into the discussion, that that process will be quick (and that) questions such as money laundering, tax issues, sustainability and systemic relevance and such will be addressed quickly,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.