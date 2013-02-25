German finmin will not be pushed on Cyprus deal - spokesman

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A joint statement by the finance ministers of France and Germany urging a bailout deal for Cyprus by end-March marks no change in the stance of Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble that the tiny island state may not be systemically relevant for the euro zone.

“There is no change of mind. The minister will not be pushed ... but one can strive for it (a deal) to go as quickly as possible,” Finance Minister Schaeuble’s spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular news conference on Monday.

“The minister and his French colleague wanted to express hope with their statement that you will get real momentum into the discussion, that that process will be quick (and that) questions such as money laundering, tax issues, sustainability and systemic relevance and such will be addressed quickly,” he added.