EBRD takes stake in second Cypriot bank
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD takes stake in second Cypriot bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it was taking a 5 percent stake in Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank, adding to a similar stake it took in the island’s top lender Bank of Cyprus last year.

The EBRD said it was buying 20 million euros worth of newly issued Hellenic shares that would give it 5.4 percent of the bank’s share capital and voting rights.

Lucyna Staczak-Wuczyska, EBRD director for financial institutions and EU banks, said it would concentrate on tackling the bad loans on Hellenic’s books, a problem that continues to weigh on much of Cyprus’s banking system.

The stake adds to one worth up to 120 million euros it took in Bank of Cyprus just over a year ago. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
