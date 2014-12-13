FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus's Hellenic raises 201 mln euro in new capital
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Cyprus's Hellenic raises 201 mln euro in new capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank has raised 201 million euros ($250.45 million) in new capital, covering the adverse scenario capitalisation shortfall of Europe-wide stress tests in October.

The bank said its three major shareholders -- Wargaming, Third Point Hellenic Recovery Fund and Demetra Investments -- fully supported the rights issue.

Stress tests found a 105 million euro gap in the capitalisation of Hellenic under adverse conditions. Hellenic said that the capital issue brought its common equity tier 1 to 12.8 percent.

It said the bank had the right to raise an additional 20 million euros in capital corresponding to unexercised rights before the end of January 2015 if necessary. ($1 = 0.8026 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.