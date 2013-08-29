FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus Hellenic's profit hit by provisioning for bad loans
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 29, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Cyprus Hellenic's profit hit by provisioning for bad loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Hellenic Bank posted a net loss of 46 million euros in the first half of 2013, on increasing provisioning costs for loans that soured during a financial crisis.

Hellenic, 19.2 percent owned by the Church of Cyprus, reported a net profit of 14.8 million euros ($19.74 million) in the first half of 2012.

The lender did not have the exposure its Cypriot peers Laiki and Bank of Cyprus had to Greece, which plunged into economic crisis in 2010. The resulting crisis in Cyprus rattled the island’s banking sector and consumer confidence.

Cyprus wound down Laiki Bank in March and imposed losses on insured deposits exceeding 100,000 euros to recapitalise Bank of Cyprus. The bail-in process was part of a broader set of conditions for the island to qualify for 10 billion euros in aid from the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

Under the deal, Cypriot banks, Hellenic included, were forced to dispose of their Greek units which were bought by Greece’s Pireaus Bank..

Hellenic said it sold its Greek operation for 29 million euros, and covered a 118 million euro net negative difference between assets and liabilities acquired.

The bank has announced a bid to raise 294 million euros through a share and bond issue to increase its core tier 1 capital to over 9 percent by the end of October. ($1 =0.7496 euros) (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.