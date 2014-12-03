FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hellenic Bank expects Athens listing in early 2015 -chairwoman
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2014 / 9:43 AM / 3 years ago

Hellenic Bank expects Athens listing in early 2015 -chairwoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Hellenic Bank anticipates a listing of its shares on the Athens Stock Exchange in early 2015, its chairwoman said on Wednesday, giving the bank access to additional market liquidity.

“I would say that within, probably, the first couple of months of 2015 that would be possible,” Irena Georgiadou told Reuters.

The bank’s shares are already listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, which shares a common trading platform with the Athens bourse. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.