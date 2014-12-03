Hellenic Bank expects Athens listing in early 2015 -chairwoman

NICOSIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Hellenic Bank anticipates a listing of its shares on the Athens Stock Exchange in early 2015, its chairwoman said on Wednesday, giving the bank access to additional market liquidity.

“I would say that within, probably, the first couple of months of 2015 that would be possible,” Irena Georgiadou told Reuters.

The bank’s shares are already listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, which shares a common trading platform with the Athens bourse. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)