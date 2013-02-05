FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cyprus to sign hydrocarbons exploration deal with Total
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cyprus to sign hydrocarbons exploration deal with Total

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cyprus is to sign a deal for offshore hydrocarbon exploration with Total which will join three other oil majors searching for oil and gas in a largely unchartered area.

The Cypriot cabinet has approved terms of a production sharing agreement with Total, a government spokesman said, and the agreement will be signed on Wednesday.

“With this agreement, the total number of blocks under licence comes to five,” said government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou.

Total’s licensing will be for two blocks. Cyprus awarded exploration rights over another sea area, also comprised of two blocks, to a consortium of ENI and South Korea’s Kogas on Jan. 24.

Texas-based Noble Energy reported its first natural gas find of 7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2011 in an area off Cyprus.

The island could have over 60 tcf of natural gas off its coast, in a maritime area known as its exclusive economic zone, Charles Ellinas, executive president of the Cyprus National Hydrocarbons Company (CNHC) told Reuters in an interview last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.