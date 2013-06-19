FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus says fully committed to implementing EU/IMF bailout
June 19, 2013

Cyprus says fully committed to implementing EU/IMF bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus is fully committed to implementing an EU/IMF bailout that saved the island nation from bankruptcy and is not attempting to renegotiate its terms, the government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“I reiterate once again that the Cyprus government is fully committed to applying the terms of the memorandum and has already embarked on that road,” Christos Stylianides wrote in a letter to the Financial Times and circulated to media. “There is no attempt to renegotiate (it)”.

Stylianides was responding to an article in the Financial Times citing a letter Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades sent to euro zone officials criticising the bailout terms. Reuters reported the letter on June 11.

