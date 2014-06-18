FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus opens books on five-year euro bond at 4.90% area
June 18, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Cyprus opens books on five-year euro bond at 4.90% area

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Cyprus has opened books on its new euro June 2019 benchmark bond on Wednesday with official guidance on the bond of 4.90% area, according to a lead.

This is tighter than initial price thoughts released Tuesday at 5% area. Indications of interest on Wednesday morning top 1.5bn.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the sale.

Cyprus is rated Caa3/B/B- by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch (positive/positive/stable). (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Alex Chambers)

