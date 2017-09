WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is making about 126.3 million euros available for disbursement to Cyprus after completing its review of the island’s economic adjustment program, the Fund said in a statement on Friday.

The IMF, which said it still has one more review to complete, said Friday’s move brings the total disbursements under the program to about 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)