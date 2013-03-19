FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF backs Cyprus bid to help small depositors-Lagarde
March 19, 2013

IMF backs Cyprus bid to help small depositors-Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund supports the Cypriot government’s efforts to ease the pain for smaller depositors under a levy that is part of an international bailout for the island, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

“We are also obviously extremely supportive of the Cypriot authorities’ intentions to introduce more progressive rates in the one-off levy or deposit-share swap within the agreed financial envelope of 5.8 billion (euros),” she told a conference.

Lagarde also said Cyprus needed to reduce the size of its banking sector and restructure it.

