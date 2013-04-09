FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypriot committee suspends probe into bank transfers list
#Market News
April 9, 2013

Cypriot committee suspends probe into bank transfers list

Karolina Tagaris

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, April 9 (Reuters) - A parliamentary committee looking into who transferred money out of Cyprus before the island’s banking system was locked down in March suspended its probe on Tuesday, complaining of not being given the data it had demanded from the central bank.

The head of parliament’s ethics committee, which was due to look into a list detailing transfers of over 100,000 euros from the country’s two major banks - Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular Bank - on Tuesday said it fell short of what he had requested.

