Cyprus to seek partnerships for possible LNG plant

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus would seek financing from other countries and companies to help it build energy infrastructure such as a key plant to liquefy natural gas, the country’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

Cyprus reported its first natural gas discovery in December, when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an estimated 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet in a block south of the island.

Israeli firm Delek has suggested that Cyprus build a natural gas liquefaction plant, which would process both Cypriot and Israeli natural gas, discovered in even bigger quantities in nearby waters.

“It’s clear that to build such infrastructure, particularly when we talk about a natural gas liquefaction plant, the cost is extremely high,” Cypriot Industry Minister Neoclis Sylikiotis told a conference in Athens.

“That’s why we are seeking a multilateral cooperation with the participation of other important countries, particularly from the region, and also other big energy companies. Our state will have to hold a significant stake in that project because we’re talking about strategic infrastructure,” he added.

Noble, which has discovered off Israel some of the world’s largest off-shore fields of the past decade, wants this issue clarified soon.

“There are proposals, not just from Noble and Delek, but also from other companies, including from China, to finance and support an LNG terminal,” Sylikiotis said.