FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus rescue tactics should not be repeated-Luxembourg fin min
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 4 years

Cyprus rescue tactics should not be repeated-Luxembourg fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The seizure of bank deposits used in the euro zone’s bailout of Cyprus should not be repeated elsewhere, Luxembourg’s finance minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a banking conference in London, Luc Frieden also said the euro zone needs to be able to intervene in troubled countries before a request for help is made.

“Cyprus shouldn’t be repeated in the future, we dealt with Cyprus in an ad-hoc manner and it should remain ad-hoc,” he said.

If countries run into trouble, ”We must be able to intervene without the formal request of those governments.

“We must be able to intervene without waiting for all 17 countries to take final decisions.” (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.