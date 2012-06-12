FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts two Cypriot banks' rating, cites Greece
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:52 PM / in 5 years

Moody's cuts two Cypriot banks' rating, cites Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut the credit ratings on two Cypriot banks and put another on review for downgrade, citing the increased risks of a Greek exit from the euro area currency.

Bank of Cyprus, the largest lender on the Mediterranean island state, had its deposit and senior unsecured debt cut by one notch to B2 from B1 and the standalone credit assessment lowered to B3 from B2.

Moody’s also cut Hellenic Bank Ltd’s deposit ratings by one notch to B1 from Ba3 and the standalone credit assessment lowered to B2 from B1. Both banks were put on review for downgrade.

Cyprus Popular Bank was also put on review for downgrade.

“Although a Greek exit is not Moody’s central scenario, the rating agency says that it considers the risk of a euro exit by Greece as substantial and recognizes that the probability of such an outcome may increase further following the Greek parliamentary elections on 17 June,” Moody’s said in a statement.

